The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Natalie Pingayak Clough, 24, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Jan. 29 after University of Alaska Fairbanks police responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance at a campus apartment. According to charging documents, Clough's husband told police that she got in his face while he was working on his computer and tried to rip the computer mouse out of his hand.
• Sean Michael Judd, 46, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Jan. 24 for an Oct. 27 incident. According to charging documents, Judd argued with his girlfriend at Brewster's restaurant on Airport Way, swung his arm toward her and broke a glass before leaving. The woman had a 1-inch cut on her hand from a piece of the glass. The incident was recorded by the restaurant's video surveillance cameras. A records check showed Judd was on GPS electronic monitoring for a pending case but the Fairbanks Pretrial Enforcement division office was unable to locate him at the time of the incident.
• Doreen Laura Matumealook, 46, of North Pole, was charged with felony second-degree assault and violating conditions of release Feb. 2 for allegedly assaulting her husband with a metal baseball bat. According to charging documents, the man had a broken arm and a lump on his forehead and was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. A records check showed that Matumealook was on conditions of release for four separate cases and was not allowed to communicate directly or indirectly with her husband.
DUI
• Ophelia A. Treyball, 41, of Delta Junction, was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 26 after Alaska State Troopers stopped her for crossing the center and fog line and driving at varying speeds at Becky Lane and the Richardson Highway in Delta Junction. According to charging documents, Treyball had poor balance, admitted to drinking too much and failed field sobriety tests. She registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.224.
• Katherine Maureen Eisenman, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 26 after Alaska State Troopers stopped her for running a red light on Airport Way. Eisenman admitted to having four alcoholic drinks, failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.113, according to charging documents.
• Ronald Gene Locklear, 50, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 26 after Fairbanks police stopped him for weaving in his lane and blocking traffic on Airport Way between Cushman Street and Barnette Street. Locklear had poor balance, appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking alcohol, according to charging documents. Locklear failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.219.
• Remington Buckler, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 26 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for driving 61 mph in a 35 mph zone on College Road. Buckler told troopers she had a few drinks at the Marlin around several hours earlier, according to charging documents. Buckler failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.202.
Escape
Michael Allan Dunlap, 29, of North Pole, was charged with third-degree escape and violating conditions of release Jan. 29 after an Alaska State Trooper contacted him in regard to a stolen vehicle on his property and noticed there was no battery in Dunlap's GPS electronic ankle monitor. Dunlap is required to wear the monitor as a condition of release for an April 2019 failure to stop and reckless driving case, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• John Richard Hegdal, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree weapons misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass Jan. 28 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he was trespassing on someone's property. Troopers found Hegdal sleeping in the the passenger seat of a van parked in the person's driveway, according to charges. Troopers woke Hegdal, detained him and did a weapons search. Hegdal had a nylon camouflage handgun holster in his back pocket and a semi-automatic pistol was found between the front seats. Hegdal said the pistol wasn't his and he didn't know why it was in the vehicle. A records check showed that Hegdal was convicted of felony second-degree robbery in 2010.
• Eric Nicholas Morris, 52, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony coercion, fourth-degree assault and two counts of violating conditions of release Jan. 31 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he assaulted a man and forced a woman to leave with him. According to charging documents, the man said he was at the woman's home and fixing her truck when Morris showed up and then left. The man went inside and Morris came back, walked through the door and started punching him after trying to take the woman's phone. The man said Morris had assaulted the woman several times in the past and had recently threatened to kill her and her dog. A records check showed Morris was on conditions of release for a November 2019 fourth-degree assault case and a July 2017 felony assault and stalking case and is not allowed to contact the woman or be within 500 feet of her residence.
A trooper contacted Morris and the woman at Morris' home and spoke to her in a separate room with the door shut. She said she tried to pull Morris off of her friend and the man fled while she and Morris "tussled." She agreed to leave with Morris because he implied that he would hurt her friend again is she didn't, and knew from experience that he would assault her if she didn't do what he told her to do, according to the charges.
Morris told the trooper the man attacked him, the woman stowed away in his truck, entered his cabin without permission and wouldn't leave. The trooper determined that Morris' statements did not make logical sense but the man and woman's statements were consistent with each other, according to the charges.