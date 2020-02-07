The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Kelavina Estalla Solomon, 30, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Jan. 24 for allegedly hitting and scratching her fiance multiple times. The man’s face was covered with fresh and dried blood, according to charging documents. Solomon told North Pole police that she scratched and hit the man after they argued and he wouldn’t let her leave with her daughter. Solomon said she would do it again because she felt she was not in the wrong.
DUI
• Mitchell Rance Berggren, 43, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test Jan. 21 after Fairbanks police responded to a vehicle accident and found Berggren’s GMC SUV disable in the middle of the roadway. Berggren failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.225 on a preliminary, roadside test. Berggren refused to take the official DataMaster test at the police station, according to charging documents.
• Hafiz Badsha Joy Shekh, 25, of Boca Raton, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 25 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a motor vehicle colliding with a snowbank at Airport Way and Cushman Street. Shekh admitted to drinking about four alcoholic beverages at the Midnight Mine before the collision, according to charging documents. Shekh failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.127.
Multiple charges
• Cody James McCarty, 28, of Venetie, was charged with fourth-degree assault Jan. 12 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Venetie and with fifth-degree criminal mischief Jan. 21 for allegedly assaulting another person in the village and tearing his windshield off of his snowmachine.
• Wesley A. Silas, 29, of Minto, was charged with fourth-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence report Jan. 21. According to charging documents. Silas dragged his girlfriend off of a bed by her hair and clothes, kicked her for approximately two to three minutes, grabbed her hair and slammed her to the floor and took her phone so she couldn’t call 911. The woman had two large abrasions on her right leg, a large bruise on her left arm and a large lump on the back of her head. The front door of the house was severely damaged and missing a door knob. Silas told Alaska State Troopers that the woman locked him out of the house and he used a crowbar to pry the door open, according to the charges.
• Kenneth Arthur Morgan Jr., 33, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and violating conditions of release Jan. 23 for allegedly attacking two Fairbanks police officers responding to a report that Morgan was heavily intoxicated, trying to enter empty apartments at a Dunbar Ave. building and had tried to punch a tenant there. According to charging documents, police detained Morgan for violating conditions of release in a 2019 assault and interfering with a domestic violence report out of Lower Kalskag. Morgan became highly agitated and resisted the officers’ attempts to handcuff him. In the ensuing struggle, Morgan headbutted one of the officers, which caused all three men to fall to the ground. Both officers hit their heads against a parked car and were injured.
• Alpha Jane Lovett, 52, of Anderson, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and two counts of giving false information Jan. 23. According to charging documents, Lovett punched and slapped her son and fought with his girlfriend when she tried to intervene.
• Lisa M. McNulty, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree weapons misconduct Jan. 24 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report she was extremely intoxicated and had been violent with her boyfriend. When troopers arrived, the man was sitting in his vehicle and McNulty was banging on his window while drinking a Corona beer, according to charging documents. The man told troopers that they invited a female friend of his to their cabin, drank a few beers and McNulty started to chug a bottle of Jack Daniels he had hidden in the house. McNulty became irate and punched, slapped and kicked her boyfriend five or six separate times, both inside the cabin and outside. At one point she grabbed a loaded .308 but her boyfriend was able to take the magazine out and put it away. McNulty registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.249.
• Cody Dean Agli, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree drugs misconduct and driving under the influence Jan. 23 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a Davis Road driveway with a man asleep in the driver’s seat and the engine running. According to charging documents, Agli told troopers he was not the driver of the vehicle and was waiting for the driver to return. Agli denied drinking alcohol but admitted to smoking marijuana in the last 24 hours and to using methamphetamine in the last six hours. Agli said he was currently coming down from meth and uses it every 12 to 24 hours when he can, according to the charges. Agli failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.000. A search of his vehicle yielded two small baggies of what appeared to be black tar heroin.