The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
• Robert Hartshorne Aikman, 57, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Friday after Alaska State Troopers stopped him on Murphy Dome Road and Abraham Road to conduct a welfare check. Aikman appeared intoxicated, failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.223, according to charging documents.
• Robert Lewis Evans Jr., 50, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Saturday after Fairbanks police responded to a report of an unconscious driver in a vehicle stopped in the intersection of 10th Avenue and Barnette Street and facing the wrong way on a one way street. Evans denied drinking and said he fell asleep at the wheel because he was sleepy, according to charging documents. Evans failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.060. A sample of Evans’ blood was taken for drug testing because his level of impairment was inconsistent with his level of alcohol intoxication.
Multiple charges
Davante Jordan Rolee Beetus-Nelson, 18, of Ketchikan, was charged with first-degree vehicle theft, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, second-degree theft, fifth-degree weapons misconduct and reckless driving Friday. According to charging documents, a man reported his GMC Envoy was stolen from his driveway at 6:24 a.m. and an Alaska State Trooper spotted it that afternoon parked on the side of the road on Friar’s Way. The passenger ran and the driver, later identified as Beetus-Nelson, fled from the trooper. Beetus-Nelson reached speeds up to 80 mph on Chena Ridge Road, ran a red light at the intersection of Chena Pump Road and Chena Ridge Road, ran another red light at Geist Road and the Parks Highway overpass, crashed into a sidewalk signaling post and got stuck in a snowbank. Beetus-Nelson fled on foot and was tackled to the ground after a short foot chase. Beetus-Nelson told troopers he had a gun stuck in his waistband. A records check showed that the gun, a Glock 19 pistol, was reported stolen on Feb. 2 from a vehicle that had also been stolen but since recovered, according to the charges. Troopers were able to follow the passenger’s tracks through waist-deep snow and found him on Chena Pump Road.
Weapons
Madeleine Olivia Ballard, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree weapons misconduct Thursday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of shots fired in North Pole. Ballard, a convicted felon, was found inside a house with a man who is also a convicted felon. Troopers found multiple firearms in the bedroom Ballard and the man were in, according to charging documents.
Dorothy Chomicz