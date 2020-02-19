The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
Kyle Lewis Titus, 32, of Minto, was charged with driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath-alcohol test and leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries Feb. 12 after Fairbanks police responded to a hit and run at the intersection of Old Steese Highway and Minnie Street. Police found a Subaru Crosstrek with disabling front-end damage in the center of the intersection. The driver and passengers of a Ford Ranger said the driver of the Subaru rear-ended them and pushed their truck across the intersection before leaving the scene on foot. The driver and his daughter said they were going to the emergency room for possible head injuries. Police were still on scene when they received an urgent welfare check request about a person walking shirtless in 17 below zero temperature on the eastbound on ramp of the Johansen Expressway. Police contacted the person and identified him as Titus. Titus refused to complete field sobriety tests or provide a breath sample. Police found a half-consumed bottle of Rich & Rare whiskey and a glass meth pipe in Titus’ Subaru, according to charging documents. A sample of Titus’ blood was taken for drug testing.
Multiple charges
• Jessica Noel Brewster, 34, of Cantwell, was charged with felony first-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree assault Feb. 12 for allegedly walking into a house in Cantwell and assaulting her ex-boyfriend and a woman. According to charging documents, Brewster walked in uninvited, hit the man in the back of the head and neck, screamed at them and pulled the woman’s hair. When contacted at her home, Brewster told troopers she was dating the man and he was supposed to go to Healy to get money and food for dinner. He didn’t come home so she went looking for him and found his truck parked at the woman’s house. Brewster said she yelled and screamed at them because she was upset when she saw them on the couch together. Brewster denied physically assaulting them and told troopers she never should have gone to the woman’s house, according to the charges.
• Dennis P. Huntington, 36, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence report Feb. 12 for allegedly assaulting a woman and possibly dislocating her arm. The woman said she was at her home when Huntington came in, grabbed her arm, threw her to the floor and took her cell phone, according to charging documents.