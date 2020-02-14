The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Carmen Murillo, 21, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with fourth-degree assault Feb. 2 for allegedly hitting her boyfriend in the face. The man said Murillo punched him five times. Murillo said she slapped him once, according to charging documents.
• Lisa Marie Benham, 41, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Feb. 2 for allegedly scratching her father's face and arms while trying to stop him from calling 911. Benham had been drinking and was yelling at her mother and calling her names, according to charging documents.
• Gary Evans Tickett, 39, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief Feb. 4 after his wife reported he was heavily intoxicated, banging his head on her locked door and yelling at his son to keep him from going to sleep. Tickett was unable to stand or walk without assistance, according to charging documents. His wife told troopers he'd been drinking nonstop for two days and had punched holes in the walls.
DUI
Stanley Maina, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test Feb. 2 after Fairbanks police stopped him for driving with his lights off on Rewak Drive. Maina failed field sobriety tests, refused to provide a breath sample but requested a blood test, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Michael S. Swanson, 38, of North Pole, was charged with felony second-degree assault, two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and two counts of interfering with a domestic violence report Feb. 1 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report he lifted his 11-year-old son up by the neck and threw him to the floor. Swanson told troopers he had stressful day and got angry at his son for being disrespectful. Swanson said he grabbed his son by the neck with both hands, lifted him off the floor and "choked" him for about 30 seconds, according to charging documents. Swanson also admitted to taking wife's and children's cell phones to keep them from calling 911.
• Arlene Laura Gail Ketzler, 19, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree harassment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release Feb. 2 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that she tried to fight a woman, trashed her apartment, stole her jacket and left on foot. A trooper found Ketzler walking on Chena Pump Road. Ketzler yelled a profanity and ran but was caught after a short foot chase. Ketzler fought troopers as they put her in a patrol vehicle, banged her head on the doors and divider inside the vehicle, spat in the car and on a trooper and kicked the doors, divider and cage, according to charging documents. Ketzler kicked a trooper's hand as he was was buckling her seat belt and was sprayed in the face with pepper spray after she continued to kick and bang her head inside the vehicle. Ketzler registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.217, according to the charges.
• Joseph Vincent Cafeo, 28, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first-degree vehicle theft, felony second-degree theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass Feb. 4 for a Jan. 3 incident. According to charging documents, Cafeo and another man tried to steal a pickup truck from a Cripple Creek Road home and got it stuck in the snow. The truck had the owner's snowblower in the back. Cafeo and the other man told Alaska State Troopers that a man they didn't know told them the truck had been stolen and offered them $1,000 to retrieve it.
— Dorothy Chomicz