The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Randy Nunez, 36, of Fairbanks, was arrested on charges of assault in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree, interfering with reporting a crime of domestic violence, two counts of violating a condition of release and violating a protective order. According to a criminal complaint, Nunez assaulted a family member on Jan. 31. He was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
• Don Campbell, 37, of Hughes was charged with assault in the second degree and two counts of assault in the fourth degree. On Jan. 28, troopers investigated a report that Campbell allegedly committed several acts of violence against a woman in December and January, according to a criminal complaint. Campbell was charged and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
• Jayton Titus, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with assault in the fourth degree and criminal mischief in the fifth degree after Alaska State Troopers responded to a call Feb. 1 that Titus had assaulted his mother. According to the criminal complaint, Titus’ mother also told state troopers that Titus broke out a window on her Subaru Outback because she wouldn’t let him use it. Titus was charged and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
• Tessa Hillyer, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree after Fairbanks Police Officers were called Jan. 31 to take a report on a domestic disturbance. Based on witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, Hillyer was transported and remanded at Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Arson
• Darlene Riley, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with first-degree arson, criminally negligent burning in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fifth degree. In a criminal complaint, Troopers said that on Jan. 25 Riley set fire to a truck of someone she had an intimate relationship with. She was arrested and remanded to FCC.