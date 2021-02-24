The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Various charges
Lawrence Purdue, 33, of Fairbanks, was charged Feb. 19 with assault, reckless endangerment, car theft, criminal mischief, weapons misconduct, failure to stop, reckless driving and having an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
On Feb. 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Alaska State Troopers received a report that a vehicle that had been stolen at gunpoint a few days prior was spotted near Davis Road in Fairbanks. Troopers located the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over but the driver, later identified as Purdue, lead troopers on a 15-mile chase, according to charging documents. During the pursuit, the driver intentionally drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic.
Troopers successfully tried to block the drive, but the driver rammed two patrol vehicles and crashed the vehicle he was driving, according to documents.
Two troopers involved in the pursuit were evaluated by emergency medical crews on the scene and cleared, and a third trooper was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital as a precaution and has since been released. Purdue was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
DUI
• Richard Henzler, 61, of Fairbanks, was charged Feb. 19 with driving under the influence and refusing to provide a breath sample. Henzler was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center and also issued a citation for having an open container.
• Lesley Jones, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged Feb. 22, with driving under the influence and third degree assault. According to the criminal complaint, drivers saw Jones driving erratically and had to swerve to avoid being hit. Troopers stopped Jones, administered a field sobriety test, and determined she was impaired.
Theft
Stewart Erhart, 38, of Fairbanks, was charged Feb. 21 with first degree theft in connection with stealing a car. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers found a vehicle that had allegedly been stolen from Alaska Auto Rentals after a call from the rental store with GPS coordinates of the stolen vehicle matched where Erhart had recently been arrested. Erhart was already at Fairbanks Correctional Center when he was charged with the theft.