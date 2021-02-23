The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Lukas Silfiano, 38, of North Pole, was charged Feb. 21 with two counts of second-degree assault. According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 21 911 received a call that Silfiano had been involved in a domestic incident that involved him strangling a woman.
DUI
Timothy Bowers, 52, of Fairbanks, was charged Feb. 20 with felony eluding, felony DUI, driving without a license and reckless driving after state troopers pulled him over Feb. 20 on Chena Pump Road for an equipment violation. Bowers was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center where he was held without bail pending arraignment.
Assault
Teddy Sanford, 54, of Mentasta was arrested one count of fourth degree assault. On Feb. 21 at approximately 3:42 p.m. Alaska State Troopers in Tok received a report of a physical assault in Mentasta. Troopers responded and found Sanford had caused physical injury to a family member.