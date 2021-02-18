The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Devon Esmailka, 29, of Kaltag was arrested Feb. 12 in Kaltag without incident for assault in the fourth degree. He was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center. At arraignment the charges were amended to assault in the third degree.