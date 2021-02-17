The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Criminal trespass, theft
Samuel Harris, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged by the Fairbanks Police Department on Feb. 14 with criminal trespass in the second degree, theft in the fourth degree and six counts of violating a condition of release. According to a criminal complaint, Harris was caught in a Fairbanks Safeway Feb. 12 with shoplifted property, and he was verbally aggressive. At the time of his latest arrest, he had been arrested 12 times in the past month — once for violating conditions of release, two times for theft in the fourth degree and 12 times for second-degree criminal trespass.
Failure to register
James Strong, 38, of Galena, was arrested in Galena at 2:13 p.m. Feb. 12 for failure to register as a sex offender. He was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Fire
The Fairbanks Fire Department responded to a small fire at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 16 at Aurora Energy Power Plant, 1206 First Ave. On arrival, crews found a smoldering fire in the insulation of the walls and roof of a building. Crews from FFD and the University Fire Department contained the fire where it started. No injuries were reported.