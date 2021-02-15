The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
Andrew Niemiec, 58, of Anchorage, was arrested Feb. 13 at 2:19 p.m. by Alaska State Troopers for driving under the influence and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Daniel Byrnes, 60, of Anchorage, was arrested Feb. 10 for driving under the Influence and misconduct involving weapons in the fourth and fifth degree. Fairbanks police stopped Byrnes and administered a field sobriety test which, according to the criminal complaint, Byrnes failed. He was arrested and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Criminal trespass
Dareine Moses, 52, of Allakaket, and Roberto Williams, 36, of Fairbanks, were both charged with criminal trespass in the first degree. On Feb. 10 at 5:39 a.m. a resident on Sixth Avenue called police about an intruder in her garage. Officers from the Fairbanks Police Department were dispatched and according to the criminal complaint found both men hiding behind a vehicle in the garage. Both were transported to FCC.
Assault
Parker Rhoades, 21, of North Pole, was charged with assault in the second degree. According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 12 Rhodes assaulted his girlfriend. He was arrested by Alaska State Troopers and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
— Will Morris