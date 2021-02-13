The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Unresponsive/critical person
• Emergency medical assistance was called Feb. 11 at 8:25 a.m. for an unresponsive male at a residence in the Bradway Road area in North Pole. EMS and Troopers responded and found Robert Keelick, age 62, of North Pole, deceased. No foul play is suspected.
• Emergency medical assistance was called for Fredric Wareham, age 56, of Fairbanks, on Feb. 11 at 5:42 a.m. with CPR in progress. EMS and Troopers responded to Molly Road, ultimately declaring Wareham deceased. No foul play is suspected.