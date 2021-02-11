The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
Stephanie Brady, 38, of Fairbanks, was charged with DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test on Feb. 10, 2021 after a moving violation on University Ave and Collage Road. Brady was arrested and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Terroristic threatening
Connie Sanford, 58, of Tok was charged on Feb. 8 with domestic violence — terroristic threatening second degree and domestic violence — criminal mischief fifth degree. Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Tok where, according to Troopers, Sanford had used a hatchet to damage a bedroom door and threatened to set the door on fire while two people were inside the room. She was remanded to the Tok Alaska State Trooper Post without bail pending arraignment.
Domestic assault
Leonard Chickalusion, 36, of Fairbanks, was arrested Feb. 8, and charged with second and third degree assault — domestic violence. According to charging documents, Chickalusion physical assaulted a family member on multiple occasions with a dangerous instrument causing them physical injury. Chickalusion transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center where he was held without bail.