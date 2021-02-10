The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Burglary
Christen L. Zak, 40, was charged Feb. 8 with burglary first degree, criminal mischief third degree and two counts violation of condition of release. An investigation by Alaska State Troopers found that Zak had been squatting in a house on Otter Road in North Pole sometime between Jan. 8-11. During that time, the complaint alleges, she caused at least $1,000 in damage to the house.
Assault
Darel Puller, 25, of North Pole was charged Feb. 7 with assault in the fourth degree by criminal negligence after his mother reported Puller hit her in the head with a door during a scuffle. Puller was arrested and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
DUI
• Joshua Bell, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged Feb. 8 with operating a vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, inhalant or controlled substance and refusal to submit to a chemical test. According to a criminal complaint, troopers noticed Bell driving irregularly and when they conducted a road sobriety test, he failed. Bell was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged.
• William Agnes, 21, of Nulato was charged Feb. 8 with operating a vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, inhalant or controlled substance after he lost control of his vehicle and drove it into a ditch. According to the criminal complaint, when troopers arrived, Agnes admitted he was beyond the legal limit. He was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
• Demetrius Johnson, 27, of Fairbanks was charged Feb. 6 with driving under the influence, misconduct involving weapons in the fourth degree and misconduct involving weapons in the fifth degree. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson had a weapon while being interviewed for a possible DUI by troopers. He was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged.