The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Escape
Jacob Ryan Peter, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree escape and violating conditions of release Nov. 21 for allegedly removing his GPS ankle monitor and leaving his house. Peter was under house arrest for a July 27 felony theft case, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
Samuel Martese-Tutton Harris, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass for a Nov. 28 incident, second-degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release for a Nov. 29 incident and second-degree criminal trespass and violating conditions of release a second Nov. 29 incident. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police responded at 11:55 p.m. to a report that Harris was causing trouble and behaving aggressively towards residents at the Fairbanks Rescue Mission. Police contacted and detained Harris on 22nd Avenue and remanded him to Fairbanks Correctional Center. A little more than an hour later, Fairbanks police responded to the Springhill Suites hotel in downtown Fairbanks at 1:07 a.m. after hotel staff reported he refused to leave the premises. A records check showed Harris was on conditions of release for a Nov. 16 criminal trespass charge and was not allowed to be at the hotel. Harris was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center, according to the charges. Harris was arrested again at 7:43 a.m. the same day after Fairbanks police responded to a report that he had jumped over the front counter at the Super 8 motel while armed with a knife. When contacted at Wendy’s restaurant, Harris ignored officers commands, put his hands in his pockets and tried to walk between two officers, according to the charges. He was arrested and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.