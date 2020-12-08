The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Clay James Kristiansen, 57, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release Nov. 26 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and slammed her head into the dashboard while he was driving near the Liquor Well store in North Pole. The woman opened the door to escape and Kristiansen hit her in the head several times until she managed to jump out of the moving vehicle, according to charging documents. Troopers escorted the woman safely home and began to look for Kristiansen. When contacted, Kristiansen denied seeing the woman that night. A witness told troopers that the woman was in the vehicle with him and Kristiansen earlier and that she jumped out while it was moving.
• Lucas Drewitt Shauer, 33, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Nov. 26 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a couple in a physical altercation at the Best Western motel. Both Shauer and his girlfriend admitted getting in a verbal argument but said it never got physical. Motel surveillance footage shows Shauer headbutting the woman and hitting her in the head with his phone, according to charging documents.
DUI
Larry Wayne Anderson Jr., 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony driving under the influence Nov. 25 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in a ditch on Old Richardson Highway near Romans Way. Anderson failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.200. A records check showed he had two DUI-related convictions within the last 10 years, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
Justin Michael Lucas, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first-degree vehicle theft and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer Nov. 24. According to charging documents, a woman reported her Jeep Commander had been stolen and she and a coworker found it several hours later in the area of Stacia Street and 23rd Avenue. The woman followed it and told police it had pulled into Raven Estates on 24th Avenue. The Jeep fled as police were arriving and the driver, later identified as Lucas, lost control and drove into a ditch. Lucas fled on foot and police apprehended him on Gillam Way.