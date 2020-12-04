The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Floyd Ahvakana Itta, 51, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence report Nov. 14 for allegedly hitting a woman on her side and taking a landline phone from her when she tried to call 911.
• Charles Douglas Splain, 39, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Nov. 14 for allegedly shoving a woman into a fireplace. Splain said the woman slipped on the front steps, according to charging documents.
• Jesse John Allen Polston, 30, of St. Maries, Idaho, was charged with fourth-degree assault and two counts of violating conditions of release Nov. 14. According to charging documents, Polston and his girlfriend argued about their newborn baby and the woman tried to leave with the infant. Polston took the baby to an upstairs bedroom and locked the door. The woman gained entrance to the room and Polston grabbed her by her collar, shoved her against a wall and pushed her to the floor. A records check showed Polston was on conditions of release for an October 2019 assault case and a May 2019 DUI conviction.
DUI
• Jacob Christopher Jeffries, 35, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence and fourth-degree weapons misconduct Nov. 22 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked between Office Max and the car wash on College Road. The caller reported a white truck had been parked and running for at least 45 minutes. Jeffries was sleeping in the driver’s seat, smelled like alcohol and told police he parked to take a nap because he’d been drinking at the Arctic Bar, according to charging documents. Jeffries also told police he had a gun in his vehicle. Police secured Jeffries’ HK VP9 pistol after finding it on the center console. Jeffries failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.243.
• Zion Kale Whitfield, 21, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a Dodge Ram pickup truck blocking an alley. The truck left the area without its headlights on and collided with a snowbank as police arrived, according to charging documents. Whitfield smelled like alcohol and was nervous and confused about his location. He failed field sobriety tests and declined to take a breath-alcohol test. A blood sampled was taken for testing.
• Eugene J. Maestas, 26, of Kenai, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 16 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for swerving on Peger Road and the Johansen Expressway and failing to signal two turns. Maestas smelled strongly of alcohol, admitted to drinking two beers earlier and to smoking marijuana, according to charging documents. Maestas failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.186.
• Elizabeth A. Hood, 32, of Decatur, Illinois, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 14 after Alaska State Troopers stopped her for driving erratically with only one headlight and for failing to use a turn signal on Geist Road. Hood appeared intoxicated and her speech was slurred, according to charging documents. Hood failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.154.