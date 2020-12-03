The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Blade William Tenpas, 34, of Girdwood, was charged with fourth-degree assault Nov. 12 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance at a Goldstream area home. A woman living there told troopers she and Tenpas argued over his drinking habits and lack of a job. Tenpas tried to take the SIM card out of her phone and a struggle ensued. The woman had an abrasion on her lip and a scratch and redness on her neck, according to charging documents. Tenpas was found hiding in a bedroom, arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with assault.
• Emily Mae Henry-Hensel, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Nov. 13 after a neighbor reported a woman in the apartment below was screaming that she was going to “burn this place down.” Troopers responded and found Henry-Hensel hiding under a pile of clothes in a bedroom closet. After exiting the closet, Henry-Hensel tried to punch her boyfriend and called him a jackass, according to charging documents. The man told troopers that Henry-Hensel had tried to hit him in the past but he was usually able to avoid it by flinching away. The man said he avoided getting punched by Henry-Hensel because he had a broken nose and “as long as she doesn’t hit that, I’m good,” according to the charges.
• Matthew Dennis O’Neill, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief Nov. 12 after his girlfriend reported he threw a glass and ripped a TV off of a wall. O’Neill left the area before Alaska State Troopers arrived. Troopers found a flat screen TV, flowers and men’s clothing scattered outside the home, according to charging documents. O’Neill’s girlfriend told troopers she’d been watching a video about COVID-19 and she and O’Neill argued about whether the virus is real or a government plot. O’Neill became extremely upset, called the woman derogatory names, threw a glass jar at the TV and then ripped it off of the wall and threw in outside before leaving. When contacted by troopers, O’Neill said he broke the television, grabbed his clothing and left with the intention of going to Texas, according to the charges.
DUI
Howard Majors II, 38, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony driving under the influence Nov. 13 after Fairbanks police stopped him for running a red light at Peger Road and Airport Way. Majors smelled like alcohol, appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking three shots in the last hour, according to charging documents. Majors failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.203. A records check showed he had two prior DUI convictions in the last 10 years.