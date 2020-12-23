The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Escape
Justin Michael Lucas, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony escape Dec. 7. According to charging documents, Lucas was on house arrest and fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and left his home twice without permission.
Multiple charges
• Benjamin Isaac Peter, 66, of Venetie, was charged with second-degree weapons misconduct and two counts of third-degree assault Dec. 2 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he was drinking alcohol and shooting in Venetie. According to charging documents, Peter shot through a window with a shotgun after the residents kicked him out.
• Brandon Pitka, 24, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, fifth-degree weapons misconduct and violating conditions of release Dec. 7.
Robbery
Curtis Aaron Solomon, 36, no address given, was charged with second-degree robbery Dec. 2 after Fairbanks police responded to a report that he punched his cousin and stole his backpack. Solomon said he stole the man’s backpack because he thought the man stole his wallet.
Vehicle theft
Jakob Longauer, 29, address unknown, was charged with first-degree vehicle theft Dec. 2. According to charging documents, Longauer took a company truck from a Dale Road shop and tried to drive it across the Canadian border. Border agents contacted Alaska State Troopers and a Tok based trooper detained him at the border. Longauer told the troopers that he found the truck in the Fairbanks police station parking lot with the keys in it. Longauer said he was headed to Las Vegas to help a friend who was being held by the U.S. Navy.