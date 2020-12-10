The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Elizabeth June Martinez, 68, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Nov. 27 after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Craig Avenue address. According to charging documents, Martinez’s boyfriend told police that she confronted him while he was playing video games and hit him on the elbow with a glass pie plate.
Vehicle theft
Tasha Marie Tirpak, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with first-degree vehicle theft Nov. 29. According to charging documents, a man reported he let Tirpak borrow his truck for two hours and she failed to return it. The man went to Tirpak’s home and found his truck parked outside. The man retrieved his keys and he and Tirpak drove back to the hotel he was staying at. The man went inside to check on his dog and Tirpak drove off in the truck. Troopers later found Tirpak sitting inside the parked truck at Halvorson Road and Goldizen Avenue.
Multiple charges
Dale Cleveland Johnson Jr., 56, of Anchorage, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and felony failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer Nov. 27. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police tried to stop Johnson for driving too fast for road conditions and running a red light at University Avenue and Rewak Drive. Johnson sped away, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and drove through residential areas at unsafe speeds. Johnson came to a stop at a dead-end and was ordered out of the vehicle. Johnson admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana about five hours earlier. He failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.073.