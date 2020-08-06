The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Ernest Arthur Edwards, 49, of Hughes, was charged with fourth-degree assault July 24. According to charging documents, Edwards hit a man in the arm at Walmart.
DUI
• Dorothea Mae Moss, 63, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence July 26 after Alaska State Troopers stopped her for speeding. Moss failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.203.
• Anthony Glenn Bailey, 58, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence July 26 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a highly intoxicated man leaving the parking lot of The Spur bar. Bailey told police he had “a lot” to drink but declined to perform field sobriety tests. He registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.198, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
Robert Lino Usibelli, 55, of Healy, was charged with driving under the influence, felony failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and third-degree criminal mischief July 30 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a hit and run accident at Lathrop Street and the Mitchell Expressway. Troopers tried to stop Usibelli on the expressway but he continued to drive until finally coming to a stop on North Van Horn Road. Usibelli refused to put both hands out of his window, stepped out of his Jeep and walked quickly toward troopers, according to charging documents. Usibelli refused to put his hands on his head, made movements towards his vehicle door and put his hands in his pockets and around his waist. He eventually complied with troopers commands and was taken into custody. Usibelli’s vehicle smelled like marijuana and had paint transfer damage on the front right quarter panel. A witness told troopers that Usibelli drove through a yield sign and nearly caused an accident and signaled her to drive up to the left side of his vehicle. Wanting to avoid confrontation, the woman drove to the right of his vehicle. Usibelli turned turned his vehicle into hers and drove away, according to the charges. Usibelli registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.000 and a blood sample was taken for drug testing.