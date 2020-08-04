The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Trevor Robert Boswell, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault July 29 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he forced his girlfriend out of their shared cabin. The woman told troopers she and Boswell argued and she left for several hours. When she returned, Boswell pushed her and tried to get her to leave. The woman sat on the floor and Boswell picked her up by her legs, carried her upside down and dropped her outside on their deck. Boswell told troopers he picked the woman up in a bear hug, carried her outside and set her down on her feet. The woman had a scratch on her shoulder and bruises on her calf, elbow and upper arm, according to charging documents.
Escape
Steven David Luten, 35, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree escape and violating conditions of release July 27. According to charging documents, Luten was on GPS monitoring and house arrest for a 2019 felony weapons misconduct conviction and not allowed to leave his house except to meet with his attorney, appear in court, shop for groceries or visit a doctor. His GPS monitor showed he visited 907 Surplus, Hawk’s Pawn Shop, Mr. Rock-N-Roll and the South Cushman Outdoor Shooting Range.
Failure to register
Timothy Clemon Peters, 53, of Ruby, was charged with failing to register as a sex-offender and second-degree criminal trespass July 29 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of trespassers at a First Avenue property. Police found Peters and a woman arguing in a van parked in front of the property. Peters told police he was living in the van and had been given permission by the owners of a nearby gas station. A records check showed Peters was a convicted sex offender and not compliant with sex offender registration rules, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Everett Wesley Pratte, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief and violating conditions of release July 29. According to charging documents, Pratte’s ex-girlfriend said he punched her in the face during an argument, kicked in her front door, took her to floor and kicked her right arm twice before walking away.
• Chase Ryan Zimmerman, 26, of North Pole, was charged with second-degree stalking, reckless driving and felony third-degree assault July 28 after his ex-girlfriend reported he was harassing her current boyfriend. The woman told Alaska State Troopers that Zimmerman sent her a text saying she should tell her boyfriend, “I’ll be at his house when he gets back,” sent her a picture of the man’s house showing the man wasn’t at home, and followed him in his truck. The man told troopers Zimmerman drove by his house several times in the past week and followed him on Badger Road on July 26. Zimmerman pulled along side the man, waved his arms, turned onto Repp Road and started doing donuts in the intersection. The man had to swerve to get around him and thought Zimmerman was going to run him off the road, according to charging documents. The man said Zimmerman pulled into his driveway later that evening, turned around and peeled out in his driveway and on the road before driving off.