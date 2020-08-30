The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
John Kentrell Taylor, 24, Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Aug. 25 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a woman screaming for help. Police contacted the woman in front of an Adams Drive apartment complex. The woman had red strangulation marks on her neck and her sweatshirt was torn in multiple places, according to charging documents. While police were talking to the woman, Taylor appeared from around the corner of the building and approached them with a Glock handgun in his left hand. An officer pointed his service pistol at Taylor and gave him verbal commands to show his hands. Taylor dropped his gun, put his hands above his head and was detained by another officer. The woman told police that Taylor dragged her around a room by her hair and her sweatshirt hood during an argument about a Bluetooth speaker. She tried to run outside but Taylor slammed her into a wall to keep her from leaving. The woman had drywall debris on her shorts and there was a torso-sized hole in the wall, according to the charges. The woman made multiple attempts to leave the apartment and was stopped by Taylor each time. During one of these attempts, Taylor dragged the woman back into the apartment by her sweatshirt, causing the strangulation marks observed by police. The woman eventually escaped the apartment while Taylor was in the bathroom. The woman said Taylor had kept her from leaving the apartment during past altercations and liked to rack the slide on his gun and spin it around to scare her into staying, according to the charges.
DUI
• Nicholas James Federici-Jenkins, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 15 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for erratic driving, speeding, following too closely and driving over fog lines on the Parks Highway. Federici-Jenkins’ speech was slurry and he had a an open can of beer in his cup holder and six other open cans of beer inside his vehicle, according to charging documents. Federici-Jenkins failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.111.
• Stephanie Jo Fitzgerald, 51, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test Aug. 16 after University of Alaska Fairbanks police stopped her for making an improper turn onto University Avenue, speeding and crossing traffic lines on College Road. Fitzgerald had poor dexterity, slurred speech and appeared confused, according to charging documents. Fitzgerald admitted to drinking two beers but was unable to rate her level of intoxication on a scale of one to 10. Fitzgerald failed one of three field sobriety tests and was unable to complete the remaining two tests. She registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.242 on a preliminary roadside breath test and declined to take the Datamaster test at the police station, according to the charges. A search warrant was obtained and a sample of Fitzgerald’s blood was drawn for further testing.