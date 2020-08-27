The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Criminal trespass
Miah Marie Jenkins, 22, of Fairbanks, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass Aug. 15 after Fairbanks police responded to a report a woman trespassing at a Tesoro store. According to charging documents, the caller said Jenkins had previously been trespassed from the store by police but had returned and was bothering customers. The manager escorted Jenkins outside and called 911. Jenkins urinated and defecated on the sidewalk in front of the store, went inside and tried to buy alcohol and then passed out in the doorway while police were en route. Jenkins woke up when police arrived and urinated inside the store while police were talking to the manager and giving her a citizen’s arrest form to fill out. Jenkins was arrested and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center. The police officer was waiting for booking officers to unlock the door when Jenkins pulled down her pants and urinated on the ground and the officer’s boots, according to the charges. Court records show that Jenkins was also charged with second-degree criminal trespass three days later. Charging documents for the second incident were not available Wednesday.
DUI
Ronald Mark Klassen, 50, of Anchorage, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 16 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a gray Ford F-350 pickup truck weaving on the Mitchell Expressway and nearly colliding with a Jersey barrier near the Lathrop Street intersection. Troopers found the truck parked on Lakeview Drive exit near Old Richardson Highway. Klassen was standing outside the truck and urinating on the road, according to charging documents. Klassen told police he was had just driven to Fairbanks from Anchorage and had been looking for Sophie Station but had obviously driven past it. Klassen admitted to almost hitting the Jersey barrier and said he had been distracted by his cell phone. Klassen failed two of three field sobriety tests and declined to take the third because of a medical issue, according to the charges. He registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.118.