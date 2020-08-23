The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
• Katrina Sara Kennedy, 29, of Anchorage, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath alcohol test Aug. 12 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of the Parks Highway and Sheep Creek Road. Kennedy had difficulty balancing, smelled strongly of alcohol and her speech was slow and slurred, according to charging documents. She denied driving her vehicle into a ditch and declined to perform field sobriety tests or a breath-alcohol test. Troopers found a mostly empty can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade in the center cup holder of Kennedy’s Subaru. Several empty cans of hard lemonade and two empty boxes of wine were found in the front and back areas of the vehicle.
• Joshua Lee Holliman, 27, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 13 after Fairbanks police stopped him for speeding on South Cushman Street. Holliman smelled strongly of alcohol and the inside of his Jeep Wrangler smelled strongly of marijuana, according to charging documents. Holliman told police he drank two White Claw hard seltzers the night before and had been smoking a joint when he was pulled over. Holliman failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.172.
• Marvin Shane Nathaniel, 49, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 12 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision with a building. The caller said a man driving a Chevy Silverado struck part of a car wash on South Cushman Street and tried to leave but was stopped by an onlooker. Nathaniel smelled like alcohol and told police he didn’t think he was safe to drive, according to charging documents. He failed one of three field sobriety tests and said he could not perform the others because of a medical issue. Nathaniel registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.313, according to the charges.
Failure to register
Richard Ivan Silas, 61, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first-degree failure to register as a sex offender Aug. 13. According to charging documents, Silas and was contacted by Fairbanks police after he and three other people were seen drinking from a gallon jug of vodka near the intersection of Cushman Street and Gafney Road. A records check showed Silas was not in compliance with the sex offender registry and had multiple prior convictions for failing to register.