The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Ashley Shey Terry, 25, of Healy, was charged with fourth-degree assault Aug. 13 after she called 911 and said she was being held against her will after an altercation. Alaska State Troopers responded and spoke to Terry and her parents. According to charging documents, Terry said her mother pushed her and her father hit her in the ear, and both parents wouldn’t let her leave the house afterward. Terry’s mother said Terry came at her in an aggressive manner during an argument, then fell down after her husband pushed Terry away. Terry’s father told troopers he heard his wife and daughter arguing and intervened by pushing his daughter in the shoulder. Both parents said Terry fell down and began thrashing around on the floor.
• Don Cody Spear, 34, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release Aug. 13 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance at a Goldstream Road area home. According to charging documents, Spear chest bumped his aunt and raised his fists at her.
DUI
• Michael Anthony Gallagher, 51, of Kaktovik, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 9 after Fairbanks police stopped him for speeding and running a red light on Airport Way. Gallagher appeared intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol. He failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.074. A blood sample was taken for drug testing.
Multiple charges
• Charles David Evans, 59, of Stevens Village, was charged with third-degree drugs misconduct, fifth-degree drugs misconduct, first-degree criminal trespass and driving with a revoked license Aug. 12 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of three men going through vehicles at Fairbanks Towing and Recovery. Evans told troopers that one of the employees gave him permission to recover parts from a vehicle. The business owner said Evans did not have permission to be there or go through the vehicles. Evans admitted he drove to the business even though he didn’t have a valid drivers license. A records check showed Evans’ license was revoked and he was currently on probation for a 2018 drugs misconduct case and a 2016 DUI. Troopers arrested Evans and found 12 small plastic bags containing equal amounts of methamphetamine, with a total weight of six grams. They also found two small bags of heroin with a total weight of 1.81 grams, according to charging documents.
• Viatcheslav Ivanov, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony driving under the influence and fourth-degree weapons misconduct Aug. 13 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch and a possibly impaired driver. Ivanov appeared intoxicated, smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking one or two beers about three hours earlier. Ivanov failed field sobriety tests, after which he told troopers he had a handgun in the glove box. Ivanov registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.227, according to charging documents. A records check showed he had a 2014 DUI conviction in Alaska and a 2011 DUI conviction in California.