The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
David Titus Paul, 25, of Tetlin, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release July 26. According to charging documents, Paul’s girlfriend told Alaska State Troopers that he threw her on a bed, sat on her, tried to hit her face and hit her under her ribs with an open hand.
Multiple charges
• Bradley Drayton Kruger, 19, of Fairbanks, was charged with second-degree theft, third-degree weapons misconduct and fifth-degree drugs misconduct July 27 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for driving with blacked out windows. According to charging documents, Kruger’s vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana and there were multiple .22 caliber bullets scattered around the passenger compartment. Kruger was arrested after he told troopers he did not have a driver’s license and was on probation for vehicle theft. Troopers searched Kruger and found a gram of methamphetamine and a used meth pipe in his pocket. A search of his vehicle yielded a silicone bong, a bag of marijuana, a machete, a loaded .22 caliber pistol, a bolt cutter, wire snips, a screw driver, a pry bar and another meth pipe, according to the charges. A records check showed Kruger’s mother reported the pistol missing on July 20.
• Norman Leigh Gallen Jr., 44, of Northway, was charged with driving under the influence, fifth-degree drugs misconduct, reckless driving and felony failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer July 28 after Alaska State Troopers tried to stop him for driving a Chrysler Sebring without a front license plate. According to charging documents, Gallen fled westbound on Davis Road at 80 mph, entered the Mitchell Expressway and swerved in and out of both lanes before turning onto Geist Road. Gallen continued to speed on University Avenue, College Road, Illinois Avenue and into downtown Fairbanks with troopers in pursuit. After driving the wrong way down the Barnette Street bridge, Gallen headed out of town on the Steese Highway, avoided spike strips set by troopers at Hagelbarger Road, drove through a road construction site on McGrath Road and crashed into trees at Salma Street after losing control of the vehicle. Gallen fled on foot across the Steese Highway and into the woods. When caught by troopers, Gallen resisted arrest but was taken into custody after being shocked with a Taser. Gallen appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, kept slipping in and out of consciousness and had a gram of heroin in his pocket, according to the charges.