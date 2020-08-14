The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
• Landon Lee Ridolfo, 21, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 1 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him at 1:34 a.m. for driving onto a raised median at Peger Road and Davis Street. Ridolfo failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.183, according to charging documents.
• Craig Thomas Malecki, 36, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 1 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for driving a motorcycle at 80 mph on the Johansen Expressway at 12:32 a.m. Malecki smelled like alcohol, didn’t have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license and could not show proof of insurance, according to charging documents. Malecki failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.091.
Multiple charges
David Joseph Capobianco, 22, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and fifth-degree drugs misconduct Aug. 1 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for speeding on Geist Road and the Johansen Expressway at 2:27 a.m. According to charging documents, Capobianco told troopers he drank two beers at the Red Fox bar and was driving to the Midnight Mine bar to help some friends who were getting “jumped.” Capobianco was playing a music video on his cell phone, which was on his lap. He offered to turn it off and told troopers he didn’t know he was not supposed to view videos while driving. Capobianco could not provide registration, proof of insurance or a driver’s license. A records check showed his license was suspended and he was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in his Kia sedan. Troopers did not find an interlock device but did find an open bottle of R & R whiskey in the glove compartment and a small “tooter” straw coated with cocaine residue in the center console. Capobianco failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.157. Fairbanks police responded to the Midnight Mine to check on Capobianco’s story and did not find evidence of a disturbance or anyone needing assistance, according to the charges.