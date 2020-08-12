The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple charges
• Julie Charlize Frankson, 19, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interfering with a domestic violence report Aug. 2. According to charging documents, Frankson’s boyfriend told Alaska State Troopers that she woke him from a nap by holding his arms down and yelling at him. Frankson scratched the man in the face and tried to break down the bathroom door after he took shelter there. The man called 911 and Frankson ended the call, took his phone and left.
• Keith M. Gerlinger, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, driving with a revoked license and three counts of third-degree assault Aug. 1. According to charging documents, Gerlinger fled from a traffic stop in a Ford Windstar van, passed a sedan on the shoulder of the Peger Road off ramp of the Johansen Expressway, jumped the median on Peger Road and drove into a ditch next to Spenard Builder’s Supply. A witness told Alaska State Troopers that Gerlinger ran across Phillips Field Road and went into the bushes, according to the charges. Troopers contacted Gerlinger shortly at about 1 a.m. after receiving a tip that he was at a Gradelle Street home. Gerlinger said he drove recklessly and crashed the van because his brakes and power steering weren’t working correctly. He said he wasn’t planning on running until he crashed and realized he was in trouble.
• Kyle Roy Stevens, 35, of Northway, was charged with felony driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath-alcohol test, driving with a revoked license and driving with a restricted license Aug. 2. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers stopped Stevens for speeding on the Alaska Highway near milepost 1319. Stevens appeared to be intoxicated and did not have identification, vehicle registration or proof of insurance. Stevens failed field sobriety tests, was uncooperative and declined to take a breath-alcohol test. Stevens was charged with felony DUI because he had two previous DUI convictions within 10 years, according to the charges.
• Michael Johnathan High, 30, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence and fourth-degree weapons misconduct July 31. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police responded to a report of a man stumbling into a Ford Excursion and getting into a line to drive away from the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds. High smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. He initially refused to perform field sobriety tests but eventually did after informing police he had a firearm in his vehicle. Police found a Glock 27 with a full magazine inside High’s vehicle. High failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.209, according to the charges.