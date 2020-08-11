The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Anthony Henry Cooper, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release Aug. 2 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance. According to charging documents, Cooper’s girlfriend said he yelled at her during an argument and threw items out of the window of their apartment. The woman said Cooper had hit her in the past and she was afraid he would do so again.
• Edgar Joel Espinosa, 24, of Moose Creek, was charged with fourth-degree assault July 30 for allegedly assaulting his wife. According to charging documents, Espinosa’s wife told Alaska State Troopers that he shoved her into a counter and would not let her leave their house with their car. Espinosa told troopers he needed the car to get to work and he only shoved his wife after she punched him several times.
• Oscar James Odom, 39, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and four counts of violating conditions of release July 30 after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance in the parking lot of Fairbanks Correctional Center. Odom’s girlfriend said they got in an argument after he picked her up from jail. Odom pushed her against a vehicle, causing her to bite her lip and make it bleed, according to charging documents. A records check showed Odom was on conditions of release for a 2018 DUI and two pending 2020 cases.
Multiple charges
James John Skogstad, 44, of Fairbanks, was charged with failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked license and two counts of violating conditions of release Aug. 3. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers attempted to stop Skogstad on College Road for driving a Ford Aerostar van without a rear bumper. Skogstad sped up and almost lost control several times on College Road, Aurora Drive and Bridgewater Drive. Skogstad ditched his car and fled on foot after coming to a dead end on Marika Road. He was detained after troopers deployed a Taser into his lower back. Skogstad said his throttle was stuck but later admitted he panicked because he’s just been released from jail for driving without a license and didn’t want to go back because he was “tired of jail,” according to the charges. A records check showed Skogstad’s license was revoked in 2007 for driving under the influence and he will not be eligible for another one until 2076.