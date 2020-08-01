The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Robert Raymond Richards, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault July 22 after Alaska State Troopers responded to an assault at a Geist Road area apartment. According to charging documents, Richards pulled his girlfriend to the floor and punched her in the face during an argument. Richards punched a family member twice in the ear after the man tried to intervene.
Drugs
Coty Lee Joseph-Simon Jr., 33, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony fourth-degree drugs misconduct July 22. According to charging document, Fairbanks police contacted Joseph-Simon during a traffic stop and searched the vehicle after his probation officer requested that they do so. Police found multiple pipes and small, unused plastic bags commonly used by drug dealers. Further inspection revealed a rolled up face mask in a hidden compartment in the ceiling of the vehicle. Police found 4.08 grams of heroin in five small baggies wrapped inside the mask, according to the charges.
Escape
Nancy Lorita Thomas, 60, of Tanacross, was charged with felony third-degree escape and two counts of violating conditions of release July 23. According to charging documents, Thomas was under house arrest in Tok for a felony domestic assault charge and was not allowed leave or drink alcohol. Alaska State Troopers found Thomas at the Tok Mini Mart in the company of a man she is not allowed to contact. Thomas smelled like alcohol but declined to take a breath alcohol test, according to the charges.
Multiple charges
• James Keith Yates, 59, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief July 23. According to charging documents, a caller told Alaska State Troopers that Yates had previously assaulted his wife but it had not been reported at the time. Troopers responded to Yates’ home and spoke to his wife. The woman said Yates pulled her off a couch by her hair, kicked her in the stomach, ripped her glasses off and punched her in the face on July 20. The woman had an approximately 2-inch cut on the side of her nose, a circular bruise on her stomach and her glasses were bent, according to the charges.
• Amanda L. Weiss, 35, of Salcha, was charged with felony third-degree assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of violating conditions of release July 23. According to charging documents, Weiss’ husband told Alaska State Troopers that she broke down a bathroom door and threatened him with a box cutter while he was in the shower.