Assault
John Frederick Hancock, 51, of Nenana, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault Saturday after his girlfriend reported he threw her out of the house and would not let her back in. The woman told Alaska State Troopers that Hancock began accusing her of things and calling her names while they were drinking. Hancock grabbed the woman’s hair, pulled her down to the floor and then threw her out of the door by her hair and her arm, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Mitchell Louis Forzley, 41, of Fairbanks, was charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of violating conditions of release Sunday after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a man pushing and spitting on someone at the Northern Lights Church of Christ on 11th Avenue. The description matched that of a man who had been causing disturbances around Fairbanks for several hours that day.
According to charging documents, the man, known to police as Forzley, harassed random people at Michael’s craft store, yelled and caused a disturbance at a Slater Drive apartment complex, created a disturbance at Thrifty Liquor, ran in and out of traffic and chased and grabbed a pedestrian on South Cushman Street. After police issued Forzley a disorderly conduct warning, he yelled at and harassed customers at Grass Station 49 before going to the church. When police arrived, Forzley was grappling with a churchgoer in the parking lot. Forzley resisted officers and was eventually subdued after being shocked with a Taser.
• Christopher Allan Evans, 34, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief Monday for a March 1 incident. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers contacted Evans’ girlfriend after responding to a report of a crying woman sitting on the side of Faultline Avenue while not dressed for the weather. The woman told troopers that Evans became angry at her, so she tried to pack her things and leave. Evans tripped her and caused her to land on her tailbone, broke her purse strap, caused her phone to fall and break and spat in her face, according to the charges.