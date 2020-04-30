Assault
Dylan Isaac Erhart, 18, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault April 22 for an Oct. 18 assault. According to charging documents, Erhart pulled his ex-girlfriend out of her car window by her hair when she came to his apartment to get her belongings. Erhart locked himself in the woman’s car and started to drive away. The woman took the opportunity to go inside and get her things. Erhart returned to his apartment, threw the woman around the room and slapped her at least once, according to the court filing. Erhart then reportedly threw the woman down a flight of stairs, out the door and off a porch.
Criminal mischief
Dustin Lee Frank, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief April 22 for an April 5 incident. According to charging documents, Frank used black spray paint to draw graffiti on several Golden Valley Electric Association buildings at Illinois Street. The damage was estimated at $6,000. GVEA staff viewed video surveillance footage of the incident and identified the vandal as the same man who had loitered in their lobby and asked to use their bathroom several times in the weeks before. Fairbanks police identified the man as Frank from previous contacts with him, according to the charges.
DUI
Milan Walter Eugene Clevesy III, 45, of Ester, was charged with driving under the influence Monday for an April 22 incident. According to charging documents, an Alaska State Parks ranger found Clevesy and a passenger in a white pickup truck parked partially on the roadway at 2 mile Elliott Highway. Clevesy appeared intoxicated, smelled like burned cannabis and admitted to drinking two margaritas with his Taco Bell meal, according to documents. Clevesy failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.221.