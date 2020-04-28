The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Kendra Lorrae Mosley, 27, of Fairbanks, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault for an April 4 incident. According to charging documents, Mosley’s wife told Fairbanks police that Mosley fell asleep after participating in a social media drinking challenge. The woman said Mosley woke up and began to argue with her, which was surprising because they hadn’t been experiencing any issues that day. The woman called a friend for help and Mosley tried to take the phone away from her. Two of the woman’s fingernails were pulled back from the nail bed during the struggle for the phone and were broken and bloody, according to the charges.
Multiple charges
• Emma Jean John, 41, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor first-degree unlawful contact and violating conditions of release Wednesday for allegedly hitting a man in the face with a metal water bottle. The man told Alaska State Troopers that John arrived at his Badger Road apartment at 4 a.m. and that he let her in because she was being loud in the hallway. He asked her to leave several hours later after she started throwing things around. John grabbed the water bottle and hit him in the face and right shoulder, according to charging documents. The man said John was extremely intoxicated and left on foot. Troopers found John outside the apartment. She said nothing happened and refused to give additional details about the incident.
• Jessica Lynn Fecteau, 30, of Medford, Wisconsin, was charged with felony second-degree theft and felony fraudulent use of an access device April 21 for an incident in Galena. According to charging documents, Fecteau’s mother-in-law contacted Alaska State Troopers on Nov. 5, 2019 and said she gave Fecteau her credit card number on May 28, 2018 to pay a bill. They agreed Fecteau would only use the card one time and would destroy the information afterward. About a year later, Fecteau’s mother-in-law noticed suspicious charges on her credit card and discovered Fecteau had continued to use it. When confronted via text message, Fecteau admitted to making the charges but claimed they were accidental. Approximately $12,000 in charges have been identified so far, but the exact amount is not known because the case is still under investigation, according to the charges. Fecteau has since left Alaska and relocated to Wisconsin.
• Joseph T. Kruger, 40, of Anvik, was charged with felony third-degree escape and violating conditions of release Thursday for allegedly tampering with his GPS electronic monitoring ankle bracelet. Technicians at the Fairbanks Pretrial Enforcement Division inspected the equipment and found multiple areas that showed damage consistent with attempts to remove or disable the device, according to charging documents. Kruger was fitted with the device after posting bail for a second-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree weapons misconduct case in Anchorage.