The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Trent Maher, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief Monday for an April 13 incident. According to charging documents, Maher broke a woman’s cellphone and yelled at her. The woman told Alaska State Troopers she was afraid because Maher had assaulted her before.
Multiple charges
• Mitchell Louis Forzley, 41, of Fairbanks, was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and four counts of violating conditions of release Tuesday after Fairbanks police responded to a disturbance at a Slater Drive apartment. According to charging documents, Forzley’s father asked police to remove Forzley from his home. Forzley wouldn’t come outside, and police detained him after entering the apartment. A records check showed Forzley was on bail for an April 8 violating conditions of release case, a March 18 second-degree criminal trespass case, a Feb. 5 disorderly conduct case and a Feb. 11 second-degree criminal trespass case.
Further investigation showed Forzley contacted emergency dispatch five times over the course of three days, harassed 911 operators and recklessly created hazardous conditions by tying up 911 lines and preventing people from reporting real emergencies. Records showed Forzley contacted dispatch at 11:49 a.m. Sunday regarding COVID-19, the CIA and the FBI, and stated some people in Arizona were detaining an Iraqi national. At 2:03 p.m. the same day, Forzley contacted dispatch to say he was mad at a friend for asking him for a ride. At 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, Forzley called ranting about the time a Fairbanks police officer cut off his head. Forzley also talked about having a cure for COVID-19 and said police are an act of terrorism. Less than an hour later, Forzley called and used expletives to describe Fairbanks police. At 11:10 a.m., Forzley called to talk about genocide and began “rapping about handcuffs,” according to the charges.
• Arthur Franklin Portman, 52, of North Pole, was charged with felony second-degree theft Monday for allegedly stealing a total of $2,301 of merchandise from Walmart in November, according to charging documents.
• Dylan Jay Freedle, 22, no address given, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident without assisting an injured person for a March 25 incident. According to charging documents, Freedle struck a man with his truck as he was pulling out of the parking lot of a South Cushman business. The man was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and treated for a broken ankle and a knee injury. Freedle was identified after Fairbanks police posted video surveillance footage of the incident on Facebook. When questioned about the incident, Freedle denied hitting the man but said he saw him on the ground after he backed out of the parking lot. Freedle said he asked him if he was OK but the man declined help, according to the charges.
Violating a protective order
Fred Randall Negovanna, 43, of Fairbanks, was charged with violating a protective order Tuesday for allegedly entering a woman’s home after he was ordered not to. The woman was not home at the time and Negovanna was escorted off the premises by Court Services officers, according to charging documents.
Weapons
Tamara Dee Spaulding, 50, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree weapons misconduct Thursday for an incident on Sunday. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police responded to multiple calls about someone in a black truck yelling and firing a gun near Tanana Valley Clinic. The truck was reported to have two dogs following it. Police found the truck at Log Cabin Court. Spaulding was in the driver’s seat and there were multiple dogs in and around her vehicle. Spaulding initially denied firing shots but later admitted to firing three shots into the air with her .357-caliber revolver while driving. Spaulding said she was looking for her dogs and fired the shots to call them to her. Police found Spaulding’s revolver in her purse with three of seven rounds expended, according to the charges.