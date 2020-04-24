The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Jeremy Brice Marshfield, 42, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault April 16 after he allegedly punched his roommate in the face, strangled him and threatened to slit his throat. The man had red marks on his face and neck consistent with his report, according to charging documents.
• Thomas Herbert Albert, 49, of Nenana, was charged with felony third-degree assault Monday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he strangled a 13-year-old boy. According to charging documents, the boy got in an argument with an 11-year-old. Albert became angry and grabbed the older boy by the throat for about five seconds, let go, grabbed his throat again and pushed him down.
• Daniel Corson, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Tuesday for an April 7 incident. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police responded to Garden Island Party Store after a clerk there called 911 to report a woman came in and said she’d been punched in the mouth by Corson. The woman had a split lip and a loose tooth. She told police that Corson was her ex-boyfriend and had talked her into getting in his truck. Corson started acting “psychotic,” told her he was going to buy drugs and began driving “crazy” around the railroad industrial area. The woman grabbed the shifter and put the truck into neutral at Driveway Street and Illinois Avenue. Corson bent her wrist and punched her in the mouth, according to the charges. Corson fled the area before police arrived.
Multiple charges
Lois Carol Schumann, 32, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal mischief Monday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that she threatened her father with an axe. The man told troopers that Schumann stays at his property he owns and has become increasingly agitated with him in the past few months. He said he checked on her Monday because he was worried about her mental state, and she responded by coming outside with an axe. He got inside his truck and Schumann hit it multiple times with the axe, according to charging documents. The attack stopped after Schumann’s father got out, grabbed the axe from her hands and threw it into water surrounding the property. Schumann yelled profanities, walked back to the house, came back outside and threw an apple at her father, hitting him in the face.
Terroristic threatening
Lateral Mercille, 54, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree terroristic threatening April 17 after her neighbor reported Mercille was knocking on her door and threatening to shoot her. Alaska State Troopers responded and spoke to the women separately. Mercille said her boyfriend was in the woman’s apartment and she went there to try to talk to him. Mercille said her boyfriend often goes to the woman’s apartment to make her jealous, according to charging documents. Mercille said she and the woman got into a verbal argument and “squared off” with each other but did not fight.
The woman told troopers that Mercille and she have an ongoing issue and troopers have had to respond to her apartment in the past. She said that during the current incident, Mercille banged on her door repeatedly until she opened it, then threatened to shoot her with a gun. The woman showed troopers cell phone video in which Mercille could be heard making repeated threats involving a firearm, according to the complaint.
Violating a protective order
Robert Andrew Johnson, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with violating a protective order Monday for allegedly contacting his wife despite being ordered not to communicate with her in any way. According to charging documents, Johnson contacted her via Snapchat and admitted to calling her the day before.