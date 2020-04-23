The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Michael John Jardine, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault April 15 after Alaska State Troopers were notified of a physical altercation at a Steese Highway home. Troopers interviewed the alleged victim at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The woman said she and Jardine were in the process of breaking up and had argued about him moving out. Jardine grabbed the woman, threw her on a couch and wrapped his arm around her neck for about five seconds, according to charging documents.
• Robert Edward Reichmann, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault April 16 for an April 6 incident. According to charging documents, a woman told Alaska State Troopers that Reichmann pulled her into a hallway by her hair during an argument at her apartment. Reichmann fled the area before troopers arrived.
DUI
William John Arabie, 54, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence April 15 for an April 12 incident. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police saw Arabie stop his Ford F-250 pickup truck at a green light at Cushman Street and Airport Way and sit through two additional green light cycles without moving. Arabie began driving after the officer began walking toward his truck. The officer followed Arabie as he drove north on Cushman Street at speeds of 10 to 17 mph, weaved in his lane and ran a red light. Arabie eventually stopped but did not turn off his vehicle or put it in park. Arabie seemed confused and his pupils showed little to no reaction to light. Arabie failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.000. A sample of his blood was taken for drug testing.
Multiple charges
• Vance E. Wilson, 50, of Tok, was charged with fourth-degree assault, interfering with a domestic violence report and felony second-degree theft April 15 for a March 19 incident in Tetlin. According to charging documents, a woman told Alaska State Troopers that Wilson stole 75 ocycodone pills, her identification and two bank cards from her. Wilson grabbed the woman and pushed her to the floor after she confronted him.
• Esther Priscilla Davis, 27, of Salcha, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief April 17 after a man requested Alaska State Troopers assistance in removing her from his home. While the man was on the phone with troopers, Davis could be heard punching and kicking him multiple times, according to charging documents. Trooper responded and arrested Davis. The man said he took Davis in because he felt sorry for her during the COVID-19 epidemic, and she often gets drunk and violent but he never felt the need to report it before. The man said Davis was working on his truck in his driveway when Davis started yelling and overturned a work table in his garage. Davis then began punching him in the face and body and kicked him in the groin multiple times, according to the charges.
• Mark Stephen Donovan, 33, of Tanana, was charged with felony first-degree vehicle theft and felony third-degree assault Friday. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to a Thomas Street address after a man reported his 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck had been stolen. While troopers were on scene they saw the truck drive by. They followed it and contacted the driver, later identified as Donovan, at the Tesoro gas station on College Road. Donovan claimed the truck’s owner gave him the keys to haul some trash. The owner said he did not know Donovan and had left the keys in the truck after unsuccessfully trying to dig it out of deep snow on his property.