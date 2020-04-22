The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Morgan Lee McAllister, 23, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault April 15 after North Pole police responded to an assault at a Kit Boulevard address. According to charging documents, McAllister’s boyfriend told police she kicked and punched him, repeatedly scratched his face and bit him several times on his arm and head. The man’s roommate said he tried to stop McCallister but that she was completely out of control. The man grabbed his cellphone, and McAllister wrapped her arms around his neck from behind and pulled him backward to the floor. The man got away and called his sister for help. The man had a bloody, 2-inch scratch below his left eye and numerous fresh scrapes on his cheeks, eyebrows and neck, according to the charges.
• Hayley Martawn Walters, 24, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief April 14 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance at a Badger Road home. According to charging documents, Walters broke a TV and bit a man during an argument. A records check showed the man was on conditions of release for a Feb. 11 felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief case involving Walters and was not allowed to live in the same residence with her. Both Walters and the man said they don’t live together but that he spends the night about twice a week. After her arrest, Walters told troopers that the man beat her in the face and she lied for him because she was afraid of him.
• Fred Randal Negovanna, 43, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault April 15 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a man chasing a woman from a Rainbow Trailer Court residence. Troopers found Negovanna walking down Division Road and his girlfriend standing in the yard. The girlfriend had bruises on her face, a cut and swelling on her forehead and around her left eye. She told troopers she fell down the stairs. Negovanna had dried blood on his knuckles and hand, according to charging documents. Negovanna initially said he and the woman had a verbal argument but later admitted to slapping her face. After hearing that Negovanna admitted to hitting her, the woman told troopers he caused her facial injuries, according to charging documents.
DUI
Gareth Craig Baker, 30, of Minto, was charged with driving under the influence April 12 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of two men fighting in the roadway on Chena Point Avenue. One of the men, later identified as Baker, left in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and was stopped by troopers on Chena Pump Road. Baker smelled like alcohol and had blood in and around his nostrils and mouth and blood and scrapes on his knuckles, according to charging documents. Baker told troopers he and a friend got in a fight, but he would not provide the name of his friend. Baker admitted to drinking three shots of Goldschlager one hour before driving. Troopers found a bottle of Smirnoff vodka, two open bottles of beer and two unopened bottles of beer in Baker’s vehicle. Baker failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.185.
Vandalism
Alaska State Troopers are looking for information about two acts of vandalism in North Pole on Monday. According to a news release on the trooper website, someone spray-painted anti-religious statements and slurs on the doors of a Bradway Road church and broke eggs on the windows and doors. Multiple mailboxes on Woll Road were also spray painted. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Trooper Sailer at 451-5100.