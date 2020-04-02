The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Erich Klinger, 29, of North Pole, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, interfering with a domestic violence report and violating a domestic violence protective order Tuesday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a North Pole apartment complex. Klinger was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center and held without bail, according to a news release on the trooper website.
Multiple charges
Jeremiah Scott, 22, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interfering with domestic violence report Sunday after Alaska State Troopers responded to an assault report. All charges are domestic violence related, according to a news release on the trooper website.
Reckless driving
Pepe Velasco, 18, of Delta Junction, was charged with reckless driving Saturday for a March 22 incident. According to a news release on the Alaska State Trooper website, an elderly Delta Junction man called 911 on March 22 to report he was nearly struck by a vehicle driving recklessly on Hayes Street. The vehicle was described as a small blue SUV and troopers identified a possible suspect and vehicle. Troopers stopped the vehicle March 28 for an equipment violation. Velasco admitted he was the driver in the reckless driving incident, according to the release. Witnesses or anyone with security video of the incident is asked to contact the Delta Junction trooper post.