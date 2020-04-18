The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Eugene Johnson, 43, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault Sunday after Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Airport police responded to a report of a man assaulting his girlfriend on a dike near the Fairbanks International Airport. The woman said she and Johnson got their car stuck on a dike and Johnson got mad and said it was her fault, according to charging documents. Troopers and Airport police could not get their patrol vehicles through the deep snow so they drove down the dike on snowmachines. Johnson, his girlfriend and a female passenger were arrested because they had active arrest warrants. Johnson’s girlfriend said he punched her in the face and ribs and kicked and kneed her in the ribs while she was in the back seat. She was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after complaining of rib pain and trouble breathing.
• Emily Anne Abt, 34, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release April 15 for an April 4 incident. According to charging documents, Abt’s husband reported she violated a court order by entering his home. Abt told Alaska State Troopers that she and her husband are separated and she went to his home to pick up their child at an agreed-upon time. Ant said they got in an argument and were both going to call 911, but her husband allowed her to use the bathroom first.
Abt’s husband told troopers that Abt shoved the door open and brushed against his shoulder. He said he called 911 after that and let Abt use his bathroom. A records check showed Abt has a pending December 2019 fourth-degree assault case and had violated her bail conditions.
Multiple charges
Dereck A. Peter, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence report Monday for a Feb. 8 incident. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police responded to the intersection Airport Way and University Avenue for a report of a domestic physical disturbance in a moving vehicle. Peter’s ex-girlfriend said they were driving in her mother’s Honda Pilot when Peter slapped her in the face and forcibly removed her phone from her hand after she tried to call 911. Peter also ripped the key fob out of the Honda’s ignition and dismantled the fob. The Honda would not start and had to be towed.