The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Robert Frederick Douglas, 32, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sunday after his sister reported he slapped her. The woman told North Pole police that Douglas slapped her the night before during an argument, then left the apartment. He came back the next morning and hid in the pantry. While the woman and her sister were talking about Douglas and the problems he was causing, Douglas burst from the pantry, confronted the woman and hit her on the left temple. The woman fell to the floor and hit her neck on a box. Douglas left after yelling expletives at the woman and her son, according to charging documents. The woman left the apartment and called police later that evening after Douglas returned. Police found him hiding in a closet.
Multiple charges
Christina Helen Shira, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor second-degree stalking and misdemeanor second-degree harassment for a Saturday incident. Shira was also charged with misdemeanor first-degree criminal trespass for a Sunday incident.
According to charging documents, Shira contacted Alaska State Troopers on Saturday to report her estranged husband was withholding their child from her. Shira said the child was in New Mexico and they had agreed to send the child there while they were going through a divorce. Shira was told that custody disagreements needed to be resolved in civil court. When contacted by troopers, Shira’s husband said she called him several times in the last week and threatened to slit his throat while he was sleeping. He said Shira also threatened to kill his mother. Shira’s husband played a recording of a phone conversation in which Shira can be heard making the same threats. Troopers attempted to contact Shira but were unable to do so.
The next day, Shira’s neighbor reported that she entered his house without permission and yelled at him because she thought his dog ripped open her garbage. The man said Shira had come over to his house earlier for the same reason, but only yelled at him on his porch and did not try to enter his house. Troopers called Shira at her cabin and asked her to come outside. Shira yelled at them to leave her alone, then announced she was coming outside to be arrested, according to the charges.