Assault
• Levi Dylan Skulstad, 24, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault April 7 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he had grabbed his father around the neck. Skultad’s father called troopers from a neighbor’s phone and met them outside his cabin. A white 2019 Nissan Altima which had previously been reported stolen was parked at the cabin, according to charging documents. Skulstad’s father said his son had driven the car there and was inside the cabin and refusing to leave. Skulstad yelled and swore at troopers and denied touching his father.
• Emma Elsie Nakak, 19, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Thursday after her father reported she was intoxicated and had tried to throw his wheelchair at him. Fairbanks police responded and found Nakak’s friend holding her down on the floor. The friend had a bruise beneath her eye but did not wish to pursue charges against Nakak, according to charging documents. Nakak was arrested and charged with assault for placing her father in fear of injury.
Criminal Mischief
Cathy Ann Gabriel Slats, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief April 6 after Fairbanks police responded at 8:53 p.m. to a break-in at the Jiffy Lube on Peger Road. Police found the entry door glass shattered and a small metal shovel on the ground near the door. After she was detained, Slats told police she broke the window because she found "a whole bunch of things out and they scared her," according to charging documents. She said she broke into Jiffy Lube because she didn’t want to go to anyone’s house but she had to call Airport police because they are a federal agency and she believed there was going to be a terrorist attack. Slats had been contacted by law enforcement multiple times throughout the day and had many opportunities to report her fears about an attack. After her arrest, Slats made statements about believing there was a train carriage at the Alaska Railroad where COVID-19 was started and she wanted police to report it to “Black Ops,” according to the charges.
DUI
Jean Carlos Bustamante-Ciriaco, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license April 5 after Fairbanks police stopped him for making improper turns at two Steese Highway intersections. Bustamante-Ciriaco appeared intoxicated, was experiencing mood swings and admitted to drinking a wine cooler about an hour before driving, according to charging documents. Bustamante-Ciriaco also admitted to smoking marijuana about four hours earlier. Bustamante-Ciriaco failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.061. A records check showed his driver’s license was revoked for a previous DUI.
Multiple charges
Darius Dajohn Williams, 23, no address given, was charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault and two counts of violating conditions of release Thursday. According to charging documents, a caller reported Williams threatened to shoot three people at their Healy residence, then left with his girlfriend, who also lived at the house. Alaska State Troopers responded and found Williams’ girlfriend sitting in a Subaru sedan in the driveway with the engine running. She appeared to be intoxicated and was yelling at “apparently no one.” Williams was not on scene. Troopers arrested the woman for driving under the influence, processed her at the Healy trooper post, and returned to the house to release her to her parents and interview the occupants. The three alleged victims told troopers they argued with Williams because he was smoking marijuana in the house and it was against house rules. When confronted, Williams became irate, shoved and lunged at them and threatened to beat them up and shoot them. Troopers found Williams drinking at a cabin with two friends. A records check showed Williams was on conditions of release for prior cases and was not allowed to drink or possess alcohol.