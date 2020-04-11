The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Ronald Leon Campbell, 37, of Nenana, was charged with fourth-degree assault Tuesday after Alaska State Troopers and a village public safety officer responded to a report of a man and woman actively fighting near the school. When law enforcement arrived, the woman was crying and Campbell was sweating, according to charging documents. The woman said they had been arguing and she fell down after slipping on the ice. A witness said she saw Campbell shove the woman to the ground and punch her three times.
• Sloan Natalie Frank, 23, of Venetie, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sunday after her step-father reported she tried to punch him several times after they argued about her using his snowmachine. The man’s glasses were knocked off of his face and broken during the altercation, according to charging documents. When contacted about the incident, Frank told Alaska State Troopers she didn’t remember it because she was drunk at the time. After further questioning, she remembered pushing and fighting with the man on the porch.
• Derek Troy Sherman, 19, of Beaver, was charged with fourth-degree assault Monday. According to charging documents, Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers received a report of a domestic disturbance involving Sherman and a woman but were unable to fly to the village due to weather conditions. Troopers arrived the next day and the woman told them Sherman pushed her down during an argument and grabbed her arms. The woman had bruises on both arms consistent with being grabbed.
Multiple charges
April Bradley, 34, was charged with second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief Tuesday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that she had fired a gun, damaged a car and stabbed a man. The man told troopers that Bradley followed him as he was getting a ride to work, then brandished a knife and tried to stab him while he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car. The man had a cut on his hand and a hole in his jacket caused by a knife.
The woman who gave the man a ride said she heard multiple gunshots as they left his house. When they arrived at their destination, Bradley approached the woman’s rolled down car window, poked a knife at her, threatened to cut and kill her, and damaged her car with the knife, according to the complaint. The woman’s car sustained damage to the hood, the rear driver’s side fender and both driver’s side doors.
Troopers responded to Bradley’s home and found a combination of spend and unspent .40 caliber S&W cartridges in the driveway. When contacted, Bradley told troopers she followed the man because she wanted her phone back. Bradley denied assaulting the man and said he got cut when he tried to take her knife away. She admitted to firing her gun when the man and woman left her house, but said she shot towards the woods.