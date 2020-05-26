The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Amy Kate Jackson, 54, of Anchorage, was charged with fourth-degree assault and three counts of reckless endangerment Saturday after she contacted Alaska State Troopers at 1:19 a.m. to report she got in a physical altercation with her daughter at Chena Hot Springs Resort. Jackson said she, her daughter and her daughter’s three children were driving back to Fairbanks in an RV and had stopped at Adventure Lane and Chena Hot Springs Road. Troopers found Jackson’s daughter standing outside the RV. The woman told troopers that she and her mother had a few drinks while camping with her kids at the resort and got into an argument. They agreed to return to Anchorage and the woman began driving the RV. Jackson threw a pair of shoes at her, kicked her in the back about four times, hit and scratched her head and pulled her hair while she was driving. The woman hit the brakes several times and Jackson fell down, according to charging documents. Jackson was arrested for assaulting her daughter while she was driving and causing a substantial risk of serious physical injuries.
• Sheila Dawn Vent, 40, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault for allegedly threatening her neighbors with an ax Friday night. According to charging documents, Vent’s neighbors reported the incident at 9:24 p.m. Vent called in shortly afterward and said her neighbors killed her dog and have been torturing and taunting her. Alaska State Troopers responded and spoke to a couple who live near Vent. The husband said he was outside working on his car when he noticed Vent standing at the end of his driveway with an ax. Vent was yelling at him about her dog, which died approximately a year ago. The man showed troopers cell phone video that shows Vent waving the ax in the air and yelling at him, according to the charges. When contacted at her house, Vent told troopers she was upset because her neighbors killed her dog. She did not answer questions about the ax and tried to escort troopers off of her property. Troopers arrested Vent and found an ax on her front porch.
Burglary
Tok-based Alaska State Troopers responded to an Alaska Highway home on Saturday for a report of a burglary. According to charging documents, someone broke into an unoccupied home near Midway Lake and stole two firearms. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact troopers at (907) 883-5111.
Escape
Orachel Ngoriaki, 30, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree escape and two counts of violating conditions of release Thursday. According to charging documents, Ngoriaki is on house arrest for a January felony criminal mischief case and can only leave her home for pre-approved medical or attorney appointments, job interviews, vocational training and random drug testing. Ngoriaki was fitted with a GPS monitor and a master inclusion zone was set up around her home. The system alerted the Pretrial Enforcement Division office that Ngoriaki left her Hamilton Acres home at 11:05 p.m., walked to an Island Homes address and stayed there until 1:11 a.m. before returning home.
