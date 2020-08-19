The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Joseph Aaron Sam, 46, of Minto, was charged with fourth-degree assault Aug. 8. According to charging documents, Sam yelled at a woman, grabbed her arm and shook her during an argument. The woman told a village public safety officer she was afraid Sam would hit her because he had done so in the past.
• Wilson John Charlie, 39, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Aug. 9 after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Blueberry Street home. Charlie’s son told police his father punched him in the face during an argument. The man had a large amount of dried blood around his nose and mouth, according to charging documents.
• Jeffrey Dayl Brees, 61, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Aug. 7 after Fairbanks police responded to report of a man assaulting a woman in front of the Permanent Fund Dividend office on 2nd Avenue. The woman told police she was walking home from the Rabinowitz Courthouse when a man jumped in front of her, growled and raised his hands over his head like a bear. The woman said she was afraid the man was going to harm or kill her, according to charging documents. The woman described the man and police located him in front of the Northward Building. Brees was identified by his photo in police records and by officers who had multiple previous interactions with him. A records check showed Brees had an outstanding warrant for a July 29 assault case.
Criminal
mischief
Gregry Alan Altman, 42, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal mischief Aug. 4. According to charging documents, Altman walked up to a man at the Sonic Drive-In construction site on Merhar Avenue and said he’d been stabbed. Altman told the man he walked there from the area of Bentley Trust Road and the Old Steese Highway. Fairbanks police responded and spoke to Altman before he was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Altman had five, half-inch stab wounds on his stomach and scrapes, cuts, dried blood and dirt on his face. Altman said his girlfriend’s father stabbed him during a fight, but when questioned by police, the girlfriend and her father said Altman stabbed himself. Investigation revealed Altman intentionally broke his girlfriend’s phone during an argument. She pushed him out of the house and he broke a bedroom window while trying to get back inside. Police contacted Altman at the hospital. When asked if he had stabbed himself, Altman replied, “Maybe,” according to the charges.
Multiple charges
• Darrell Devonte Singleton, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath-alcohol test and violating conditions of release Aug. 8 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him weaving on Airport Way and driving with his headlights off. Singleton denied consuming alcohol but later admitted to drinking two, 24 ounce drinks several hours before driving, according to charging documents. Singleton failed one of three field sobriety tests and declined to take a breath-alcohol test. He later performed a preliminary breath test at Fairbanks Correctional Center and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.114.
• Edward Alex Malyk, 20, of Delta Junction, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer Aug. 8. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers tried to stop Malyk for speeding on the Mitchell Expressway near Airport Way but Malyk continued to drive until finally coming to a stop just west of Lathrop Street. Malyk’s speech was slurred, he smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble walking in a straight line. Malyk initially told troopers his first name was John, according to the charges. Troopers found an open can of White Claw in the center console of Malyk’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and several empty beer cans and bottles. Malyk declined to perform field sobriety tests or give a preliminary breath sample. After his arrest, Malyk registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.207 at the Fairbanks trooper post.
— Dorothy Chomicz