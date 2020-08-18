The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Emil Georgiev Hugny-Farr, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault Aug. 4 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a man chasing a woman in Golden Heart Park. The woman told police that Hugny-Farr was her boyfriend and got mad at her after she told him she wasn’t going home with him. Hugny-Farr followed the woman, wouldn’t let her leave the area, pushed her down an embankment toward the Chena River, wrestled her to the ground and punched her in the face, according to charging documents.
• Brian Lee Johnson, 45, of North Pole, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault Aug. 8 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at a Farmers Loop area home. A woman said Johnson threw something at her head, went through her truck, punched her legs, slapped her face and kicked her in the side and stomach. The woman told troopers she was pregnant and afraid her baby would be injured when Johnson kicked her, according to charging documents.
DUI
• Kalie Jean Koch, 25, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 4 after Alaska State Troopers stopped her for speeding on Bradway Road. Koch smelled like alcohol and had an open bottle of vodka between her legs. Koch denied drinking alcohol but said she smoked marijuana four or five hours earlier. Koch failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.137, according to charging documents.
• Matthew Aaron Langberg, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 4 after Fairbanks police stopped him for failing to signal a turn and crossing lane dividers on College Road and the Steese Highway. Langberg failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.125, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Arthur Conrad Ivanoff, 24, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief Aug. 9 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he was fighting with his stepfather. The man told troopers that Ivanoff came home intoxicated and began punching holes in a wall, then hit him in the face when he tried to calm him down. Ivanoff admitted to punching a wall but said he didn’t punch his stepfather, according to charging documents.
• Tamerian Lytoi White, 39, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first-degree promoting contraband and misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs misconduct Aug. 10. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police arrested White for an outstanding warrant and she was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center. Corrections officers put White in a change out room during the booking process and searched the room after she exited it. A small baggie containing 0.15 of a gram of methamphetamine was found in a small plastic bag on the floor.
• Terry Lynn Frank, 50, of Venetie, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief and violating conditions of release. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to the Snowshoe Motel in Tok on Aug. 6 after an employee reported someone stole a cash register till containing $300 to $400. The employee said the till was stolen while she was cleaning motel rooms and the lobby door was locked at the time. Motel security cameras captured footage of Frank stealing the till, according to the charges. The motel owner later discovered a shed on the property had been broken into and ransacked. Frank had reportedly been kicked out of the motel the morning of Aug. 6 for harassing other guests and threatening an employee.
— Dorothy Chomicz