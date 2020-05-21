The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Christina Helen Shira, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault and three counts of violating conditions of release Monday after her ex-boyfriend reported she was making homicidal statements to him. According to charging documents, the man told Alaska State Troopers that Shira and he were returning to Fairbanks from a two-day trip to Wasilla when she began blaming him for helping her ex-husband get custody of her children. The man said Shira would drop the subject and then randomly bring it up again throughout the trip. Shira directly threatened him with murder approximately 15 separate times, according to the charges. Shira eventually made the man get out of the car and left him stranded on the highway. He called troopers as soon as he got back to town because he was concerned for his safety and the safety of others.
• Sierra Rain Taylor, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault Tuesday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that she was intoxicated and had assaulted and bitten multiple people at their home. Troopers responded and saw Taylor push her mother while holding a masonry brick in her hand. Taylor had blood all over her and told troopers she squeezed a wine glass too hard and it broke and cut her thumb. People at the residence said there was broken glass all over Taylor’s room and they had to force her to leave it because they were afraid she would injure herself. Taylor fought and cussed at several people, tried to cut them with broken glass, bit a man on the arm, threw pan lids around and pinned a woman to the floor and began pulling her hair out, according to charging documents. Troopers found blood all over the walls, floor and bed in Taylor’s bedroom, the hallway floor and walls and the driveway.
DUI
Tina Lynn Bradfield, 47, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of violating conditions of release Monday for a May 13 incident. According to charging documents, a caller reported a driver was swerving back and forth and hitting multiple orange construction zone cones on the Richardson Highway just south of Fairbanks. North Pole police stopped the vehicle near Rozak Road and Fairbanks police responded to conduct an investigation. Bradfield’s speech was slurred and she could not stand without swaying. She denied drinking but said she took 16 valium that were not prescribed to her. Bradfield failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.008. A sample of her blood was taken for drug testing.