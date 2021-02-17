10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 2011 — As taxi driver Randy Casey drove a suspected bank robber toward the Canada border Tuesday afternoon, he looked at a pair of baby shoes hanging from his rear view mirror.
If things went badly, he worried he might not have another chance to see his 10-month-old son.
The man in the back seat had recently told the 56-year-old cab driver th at he had used a 9-millimeter Beretta in a Valentine’s Day robbery of a First National Bank Alaska.
The man had told him th at he had robbed other banks in the past and that he “was fine-tuning his art,” Casey said.
His fare did not say what he had planned for his driver when they reached their remote destination near the Canada border, but Casey was worried about what he might do to someone who had heard his confession.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1996 — JUNEAU — The state Board of Regents reversed itself Friday and increased tuition next year for all University of Alaska students.
The regents’ action means th at tuition will rise for some Alaska students by as little as a dollar per credit hour and by as much as $6 an hour for some nonresident students.
Fairbanks Regent Joe Thomas proposed the 1 percent increase for residents taking lower-level courses and the 2 percent increase for all other students. Thomas said he did not like raising tuition, but had not heard good news from lawmakers earlier in the day about next year’s funding.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Conservationists today urged further investigation of a trans-Canadian pipeline as a means of avoiding some of the environmental dangers posed by an Alaskan pipeline.
But Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, also testified at Interior Department hearings on the project and warned that many persons now advocating a Canadian pipeline may turn around and oppose it if it seems likely to be a reality.
Although, Gravel said, concern about oil spills polluting Puget Sound have “some validity,” he warned that technical solutions “here and now” to potential ecological problems will be more satisfactory than merely deferring the problems to other areas.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1946 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 16, 1946 — CHURCHILL, Man. — The Canadian Army’s motorized musk ox force has set a six-mile-an-hour pace on the first leg of its 3,100-mile Arctic tour.
A radio report filed six hours after the 12 snow vehicle started from this village yesterday said the party had reached a position 36 miles north of Churchill without incident. The journey will take the force near the magnetic pole.