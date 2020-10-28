Vernon Carlson
House District 6
Nonpartisan
Q: The Legislature’s Permanent Fund Working Group issued a report in January outlining three options for the future of the PFD. The group only agreed on one thing: the draw of the permanent fund earnings reserve, including the dividend payment, should not exceed 5.25% of the fund’s market value.
The other options include: 1) a full dividend in line with the 1982 formula in state statute, 2) a standard yearly $1,600 dividend, and 3) a concept referred to as the “surplus dividend” that would pay out what’s left after government is funded, an amount that could vary depending on government funding levels.
What change, if any, do you support making to the permanent fund dividend formula? Explain.
A: I would support changing the permanent fund formula to better reflect today’s financial climate and resource development. The fund must remain substantial to be able to pay benefits to our youth way into the future; we cannot balance the state fiscal program at the expense of our youth. I will actively promote both economic development and resource development with value added work that will contribute to the permanent fund which will protect for the future of our youth.
Q: Do you support continued use of the state’s Constitutional Budget Reserve savings account to fund the government? Why or why not?
A: I do not support the continued use of the CBR. We must find new sources of revenue to support our fiscal plan for Alaska. The CBR will be empty shortly, and we will be forced to find other sources of revenue.
Q: Is it time for Alaska to have a statewide sales or income tax? Explain.
A: I am a firm believer the tax scheme should be: Income tax at the state level. Property tax at the borough level. Sales tax at the city level.
Q: An initiative on the November general election ballot seeks to repeal Senate Bill 21 and change the state’s oil and gas tax system. Should Alaska change its oil and gas tax system? Explain.
A: We need to stop being dependent on the oil and gas taxes to support our Alaska fiscal plan. We must look at this resource on its own sustainable merits and what is fiscally viable for the oil resources to provide Alaska. It’s really time for the debate around oil and gas taxes to stop and start fostering our other large industries in Alaska.
Q: Are you satisfied or dissatisfied with the state’s COVID-19 response? Explain
A: Yes vey much. I applaud the Governor in his hands off approach and letting Dr. Zink use her professional knowledge to do what was and is best for Alaska. I like that local communities were able to decide the direction for the safest approach to keep their homes safe.
Q: In June, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz approved a municipality-wide policy mandating the wearing of masks in public indoor spaces. Many boroughs and municipalities do not have the powers to enact policies of that nature. Would you support a statewide policy requiring the wearing of masks or cloth face coverings in public spaces? Explain.
A: That was a local option that Anchorage decided and it supports my local control beliefs. I would not support a statewide policy.
Q: The University of Alaska narrowly avoided financial exigency last year after state funding for the university was cut by $25 million. The university has sustained annual cuts in state funding since 2012. Do you support the budget cuts the university has seen? Explain.
A: I do not support the term cuts. I much prefer to look at long-term planning and prioritizing the needs of our youth and how to provide their future educational needs.
Q: Alaska’s prison system is the number one provider of mental health services in the state. What, if anything, should the state do to improve mental health and substance abuse services across the state?
A: Unfortunately, SB 91 was trying to address this very issue. We must do all that we can to help this by providing educational opportunities for people to stand proud and take personal responsibility with their own lives. Jobs and how to obtain those jobs is critical in this.
Q: In the wake of George Floyd’s death at the end of May, large-scale reforms in law enforcement and policing are being called for across the country with specific calls for de-escalation, mental health and racial prejudice training and more transparency and attention to police misconduct. What, if anything, do you propose for Alaska? Explain
A: As a first responder I understand first hand how this is handled. The law enforcement communities are our societies last level of responders when our mental health and drug abuse problems need attention. We must resume the DARE program to include alcohol, tobacco, vaping and marijuana and also include the dangers of self-medicating. These dangers all lead to the substance abuse problems we see that contribute to this breakdown in public and private behaviors.
Q: Nearly one-third of the Interior rural communities represented by Tanana Chiefs Conference have no running water village-wide. What steps would you take to improve village sanitation?
A: I would support any state or federal program that improves the quality of life within our villages. We must also design these systems to be very inexpensive and also very low maintenance to maintenance free. We also must realize that that home ownership is costly and our rural people need jobs to have the finances needed to maintain a home.
Q: Alaska’s fish and game boards have historically consisted of hunters and fishers. Should the boards have one or more seats designated for representatives of non-consumptive uses of Alaska’s fish and wildlife?
A: I would not support any structural changes to the board. What I would like is for more civility within our hunting community to respect our non-consumptive users. All people have access to sit on the board but most decline to apply due to an undertone of bulling that is tolerated by the board.
Q: The governor last year introduced legislation to repeal the authority of a local government to levy its property tax on oil and gas properties within its jurisdiction and to repeal the related credit for that amount an oil company receives against the state tax on the same properties. Last year, owners of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline paid the Fairbanks North Star Borough $11.4 million in property taxes. Do you support or oppose repeal of these provisions?
A: Property taxes should only be administered and collected by the boroughs. The state has many other resources to fund state government.
Q: Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $50 million in state Medicaid funding in 2019 and $31 million in 2020, resulting in losses in coverage for Alaskans on Medicaid and payments for providers through the Medicaid program. Do you support this decision to cut state spending for Medicaid? Explain.
A: I will need to further research in order to understand Medicaid funding and the subsequent allocation of the funding.
Q: Three former legislators, one former lieutenant governor and one former attorney general have either resigned from office or dropped out of reelection campaigns in the last three years due to sexual misconduct allegations against them. How do you think the state should handle situations of sexual misconduct involving state officials? Explain.
A: These inappropriate actions should be investigated to the fullest extent of the legal system and either termination if policies violated or charges if laws broken. Further educational awareness must also be encouraged.
Q: Do you support public schools opening fully for in-person education in the spring semester? Why or why not?
A: I would leave those decisions within the control of the Local School Boards
Q: Would you support the implementation of state funded hazard pay for essential workers such as health care personnel, teachers and public safety employees who must continue to work during the pandemic? Explain.
A: The role of the Legislature is to make laws and appropriate monies. I would leave the decisions to the administration, school boards, and management of private enterprise to decide in accordance with the appropriate union contracts.
Q: Areas of the Pinnell Mountain Trail were destroyed by four-wheelers used by hunters this fall during the Fortymile caribou hunt. It will cost the federal Bureau of Land Management thousands of dollars to repair. How would you approach the issue of land use disputes between hunters and non-consumptive land users and the different authorities of state and federal agencies?
A: I would need to understand land ownership and control to have a definitive opinion. Is it state select but federal control or completely federal or completely state. If it's state land, I would encourage that DNR to administer it like they have done with the Rex Trail. That is working but is expensive.