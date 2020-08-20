HARTFORD, Conn. — A Yale professor and head of the school's largest residential college recently issued a dramatic warning to returning students about COVID-19 on campus, according to a report from the Yale Daily News.
"We all should be emotionally prepared for widespread infections — and possibly deaths — in our community," wrote Laurie Santos, a Yale psychology professor and head of Silliman College, in a July 1 email to residents. "You should emotionally prepare for the fact that your residential college life will look more like a hospital unit than a residential college."
Santos's email, sent the day Yale announced it would welcome students back to New Haven, has received wide attention this week as an example of the risks colleges will take in reopening their campuses.
Colleges in Connecticut have recently begun to welcome back students, with extensive procedures for testing and social distancing. Yale has planned a particularly ambitious testing regimen, seeking to test all students on campus twice a week for COVID-19 throughout the fall semester.
Still, cases at many schools appear inevitable. UConn, so far, has recorded at least 11 positive tests from students and another two from faculty and staff, albeit with a low positivity rate. The school announced Wednesday it would revoke housing for students captured on video at a crowded party.
This week, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame both announced they would move classes online after coronavirus outbreaks among students, while Michigan State University preemptively moved classes online.